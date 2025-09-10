Explosion reported near Sidney home

SIDNEY — First responders are on the scene of a reported explosion in Sidney.

The explosion was reported near a home in the 600 block of E. Court Street, according to Sidney Police dispatchers.

Police have the area blocked off.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

