Explosion reported near Sidney home

SIDNEY — First responders are on the scene of a reported explosion in Sidney.

The explosion was reported near a home in the 600 block of E. Court Street, according to Sidney Police dispatchers.

Police have the area blocked off.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

