‘Extensive vandalism’ closes bathrooms at Miami County park

PIQUA, Miami County — Officials are looking for information after the bathrooms at a local park were vandalized.

The City of Piqua said in a social media post that they had to close the restrooms at Lock 9 Park due to “extensive vandalism damage.”

The alleged vandals are facing felony charges for damaging the water faucets, soap dispensers, baby changing stations and trash cans in both bathrooms, the city said.

Their identities were not immediately available.

The City of Piqua has spent nearly $8,500 on several pieces of property that have been “intentionally” damaged throughout the park system in 2025, including fence panels, basketball hoops and picnic tables.

City officials ask the community to keep an eye out for any suspicious activities at city facilities, which close at dusk daily.

The Piqua Police Department requests that anyone who witnesses or has information about a crime report it to the Miami County Communication Center non-emergency number at (937) 440-9911 or through Crime Stoppers at (937) 615-TIPS or click here.

The city said those who provide information leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

