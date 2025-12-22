Extra patrols aiming to crack down on impaired driving this holiday season

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its patrols for the upcoming holidays.
Sheriff Dave Duchak announced on Monday that the extra enforcement has already started and will end in January.
The additional deputies have the goal of removing alcohol and impaired drivers from the roads.
They’ll be targeting high-crash roadways and roadways that have high rates of OVI arrests.
“If one chooses to drink this holiday season, please have a designated driver,” Duchak said in a release.
