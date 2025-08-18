Facility offers addiction recovery, job training in Greene County

Emerge, a recovery and trade school located in the old Greene County Career Center, is providing foster kids and recovering addicts with skills to succeed.

GREENE COUNTY — Emerge, a recovery and trade school located in the old Greene County Career Center, is providing foster kids and recovering addicts with skills to succeed in society.

The center offers programs in HVAC and plumbing, aiming to equip students with practical skills and job opportunities.

Students live in dorms at the center, which focuses on helping those recovering from addiction and those aging out of foster care.

“We’re not a 30, 60, 90-day program; we want people here for the long haul,” Elaine Bonner, Director of Philanthropy at Emerge, said.

“The clinical side of things around here gets them at a really stable point where they’re ready to take on what’s next,” Rachel Huffman, CEO of Emerge, said.

Emerge began providing services about two years after the building was sold in 2021.

Despite its new purpose, the facility retains the charm of the old career center.

The center is described as an innovative model by CEO Rachel Huffman, focusing on long-term recovery and skill development.

“Finding a job is a huge fear that people have,” said Allison Steele, Director of Trades Institute at Emerge. “Teaching them something that they can be proud of for once in their life.”

In October, Emerge will host a fundraising event co-chaired by University of Dayton’s head basketball coach Anthony Grant and his wife, who will share their story related to mental health.

With its focus on recovery and skill-building, Emerge aims to transform lives by providing education and employment opportunities to those in need.

The upcoming fundraising event will support these efforts.

