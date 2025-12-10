Fairborn City Schools board member resigns

Fairborn City Schools Fairborn City Schools earned a 4 out of 5 ranking. (Fairborn City Schools)
By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — A member of the Fairborn City Schools Board of Education will be stepping down next month, according to a statement from the district.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The board accepted Jerry Browning’s resignation during a meeting on Dec. 9.

The district announced that Browning is stepping down on Jan. 1 to pursue other opportunities.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Board of Education will appoint a new member to fill the vacancy.

Those interested in applying can pick up an application from the Board of Education office on East Whittier Avenue starting Wednesday or email Superintendent Amy Gayheart.

The applications are due Dec. 19.

The board will hold interviews for selected applicants during the last week of December, according to the district.

“This is an incredible opportunity to support educational initiatives in Fairborn and to help guide the future of Fairborn City Schools,” the district said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!