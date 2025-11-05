Fairchild re-elected, Beckham elected as next Dayton City Commissioners

Fairchild re-elected, Beckham elected as next Dayton City Commissioners Beckham will fill Shenise Turner-Sloss’s seat and Fairchild has been re-elected.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Darryl Fairchild has been re-elected and Darius Beckham has been elected to the Dayton City Commission.

Voters were able to choose from four candidates, including Darius Beckham, Jacob Davis, Darryl Fairchild and Karen Wick.

Unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections show that Beckham took 26.02% of the vote, Davis got 22.01%, Fairchild got 29.58% and Wick got 22.21%.

100% of the precincts reported their results by 10:40 p.m.

Beckham has been a lifelong Dayton resident and is looking to build a stronger and more equitable city, according to his campaign website.

He plans to focus on neighborhood investment, public safety and economic opportunity.

Fairchild, of Dayton, has been a City Commissioner since May 2018.

He served a partial term starting in 2018 and was then reelected for his first full term in 2022, according to the city’s website.

If elected for a third term, Fairchild plans to continue promoting good schools that anchor safe neighborhoods and are supported by jobs with livable wages.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

