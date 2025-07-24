Fairgoers finding ways to keep cool as temperatures rise

By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Cooling centers are providing relief to visitors at the Clark County Fair, as the temperatures continue to rise.

The entire Miami Valley will be under a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Heat Alerts (Storm Center 7)

Fairgoers told News Center 7 they’re eager to try various foods and rides despite the temperatures.

However, attractions like the Ferris Wheel provide a cool breeze.

Air-conditioned buildings are also available for those looking to escape the heat.

“We also have air conditioning in the Mercantile building where the vendors are and a lot of community service things,” Dean Blair, Clark County Fairground Executive Director, said.

In addition to human visitors, animals at the fair are also kept cool.

Sea lions, part of the Sea Lion Splash exhibit, enjoy thousands of gallons of cool water, maintained with ice to ensure their comfort during performances.

“It’s hard for them to get very hot because you can see and feel the water. It’s very cool,” Daniel Rodriguez said.

Joe Kramer from Ullery’s Handmade Ice Cream explained the process of making ice cream in the heat. He emphasized the importance of using salt and ice to achieve the perfect consistency.

“If it doesn’t work the first time, drain some water off. Add more salt and ice and try again,” he said.

Whether enjoying a ride, savoring ice cream, or simply seeking shade, fairgoers are finding ways to beat the heat while staying hydrated and having fun.

