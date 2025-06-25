Fake $100 bills circulating around Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — As garage sales are occurring all over the Miami Valley, one county is warning of counterfeit bills circulating.

The Arcanum Police Department is warning of counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Darke County.

The fake bills have been passed to both businesses and unsuspecting private individuals, according to the police department.

While the $100 bill has been the most common, other bills may also be in circulation.

Some bills may be marked as fake, but the markings can be missed if you’re in a hurry.

The fake bills feel different from real currency, according to police. Trust your instincts if something feels off.

According to the police department, one resident has already been the victim of this scam during a garage sale.

Be cautious when accepting cash, especially larger bills.

The situation is being monitored by the Arcanum Police Department.

