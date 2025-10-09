Fall air to stick around

Lows drop into the 30s and 40s. High temperatures drop into the 60s.

Coldest air of the season

DAYTON — Another cold front is forecast to slide through the Miami Valley on Saturday.

This front isn’t as potent. In fact, the rain chances with it are limited. Very scattered showers are forecast early morning Saturday.

Most will stay concentrated well north of I-70.

Rainfall totals aren’t truly measurable. Higher amounts will push toward a tenth of an inch.

This cold front will just simply reinforce the “cooler” air.

Really, near normal high temperatures are what’s forecast.

Highs will range from 69 degrees to 75 degrees into next week.

Normal for this time of year is 69 degrees.

