Fall air to stick around

Coldest air of the season Lows drop into the 30s and 40s. High temperatures drop into the 60s.
By Britley Ritz

DAYTON — Another cold front is forecast to slide through the Miami Valley on Saturday.

This front isn’t as potent. In fact, the rain chances with it are limited. Very scattered showers are forecast early morning Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD:Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Most will stay concentrated well north of I-70.

Rainfall totals aren’t truly measurable. Higher amounts will push toward a tenth of an inch.

This cold front will just simply reinforce the “cooler” air.

Really, near normal high temperatures are what’s forecast.

Highs will range from 69 degrees to 75 degrees into next week.

Normal for this time of year is 69 degrees.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!