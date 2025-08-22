Fall foliage beginning across the Valley

Fall Foliage Stress
By WHIO Staff and Britley Ritz

DAYTON — Have you noticed leaves already changing?

Well it’s not the colder weather setting in.

It’s called Foliage Stress.

The stress here in the Valley is likely caused by long dry spells and the multiple heat waves we experienced.

Check out the first image. It shows where this Foliage Stress has taken place. The darker oranges indicate where it’s a bit more prominent.

The following image shows when peak foliage will begin!

Peak Fall Foliage

The Valley seems to be delayed slightly— between October 15th and October 31st, but leaning more toward the later date. The darker oranges indicate leaves closer to peak at a specific date!

Will the weather hold for bright colors?

The potential is there.

Several weather events and conditions play major roles in this outcome. Right now the Storm Center Seven Team has forecast a cooler and drier September and October. This is conducive to vibrant foliage. Too much rain or extreme drought will rob us of this and muck up the colors.

Additionally, August experienced “near” normal rainfall. This suggests that trees aren’t under too much stress, unlike last year. Adequate moisture is crucial for a healthy tree and amazing fall foliage.

Nonetheless, we’re just about a week away from meteorological fall!

