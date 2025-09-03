Fall-like temperatures move into area this week

Temperatures cool down for the week, peak in low 70s

MIAMI VALLEY — There will be a major drop in temperatures this week.

They have the latest TIMING today on News Center 7 at Noon and 5:00.

We will see warmer temperatures today before temperatures fall below normal.

Ritz says highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon. We will see increasing clouds tonight and then showers and thunderstorms late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Futurecast for Thursday through 2 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Colder air moves in and will prevent us from warming past 70 degrees on Thursday.

Futurecast for Thursday at 8 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A second cold front moves into the area this weekend.

Temperature outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We will see cooler-than-normal high temperatures in the upper 60s this weekend.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

