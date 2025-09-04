Families receive free food at a distribution event amid rising food costs

DAYTON — A food distribution event at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds provided essential supplies to more than a thousand families, thanks to a $1 million fund rerouted by county commissioners.

The event, which took place earlier today, was organized to support individuals and families facing financial difficulties, particularly those on fixed incomes. Rising grocery prices have increased the need for such distributions, as many struggle to afford basic necessities.

The rerouted funds from Montgomery County commissioners have provided much-needed relief to The Foodbank, Inc., allowing them to continue supporting the community during challenging economic times.

“We feel like no child should have to go to bed hungry and no senior should have to choose between eating food and buying their medications,” said Sade Oyeyemi, an integrated marketing specialist at The Foodbank, Inc.

Donald Ransomer, a resident of North Dayton, attended the event and received food not only for himself but also for his neighbor, who recently moved from Indiana and is currently unemployed. “I feel blessed,” Ransomer said, expressing gratitude for the support.

The food distribution included items such as potatoes, cabbage, and even dog food for Ransomer’s pet, Daisy. According to The Foodbank, Inc., the demand for food assistance has been increasing as grocery prices continue to rise. The organization emphasizes the importance of these distributions in helping vulnerable populations, including seniors and children.

As Ransomer noted, such events are crucial in helping individuals manage the rising cost of living.

