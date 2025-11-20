Family ‘deeply disappointed’ after jailers avoid charges for man’s in-custody death, lawyers say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A family feels defeated after a grand jury chose not to indict 10 Montgomery County jailers.

Christian Black died while in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail in March.

His manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, which also determined that his cause of death was mechanical and positional asphyxia.

The sheriff’s office said he had repeated confrontations with corrections officers after being booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

They said he repeatedly banged his head against his cell door and again tried to fight staff, prompting them to tase and use pepper spray on him before putting him in a restraint chair.

Black lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital. He died two days later, on March 26, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

One of Black’s family attorneys, Robert Gresham, said while this was not the outcome they wanted, they are not done fighting.

“Christian’s death was not simply a mistake, but it was a homicide, and it was ruled by the coroner, and he deserves full accountability,” Gresham said.

News Center 7 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for a statement as well as the employment status of the officers who remain on leave.

We will continue to follow this story.

