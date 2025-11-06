Family displaced after house fire in Fairborn

S Central Avenue fire (Will Reed/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — A family has been displaced after a house fire in Fairborn on Thursday evening, a Fairborn Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

The fire was reported in the 1000 block of S Central Avenue before 7 p.m.

The spokesperson said firefighters were able to contain the small fire inside the house.

The flames caused minimal damage, but the family is displaced for the night, the spokesperson added.

No one was injured in this fire.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation by the Fairborn Fire Department.

