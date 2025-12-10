Family forced out after fire destroys home in Ohio

Fire destroys Brown Co. home Photo contributed by WCPO
By WHIO Staff

BROWN COUNTY — A family has been forced from their home after a fire destroyed it in Ohio on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters responded to a Brown County home around 11 a.m. on reports of a house fire, according to our news partner WCPO TV in Cincinnati.

Nobody was home when the fire started, according to Ripley Volunteer Fire officials.

“The fire started in the back,” said Tony Pfeffer, Ripley Fire Chief. “We had all the mutual aid departments help us with the tankers and stuff. The operation went really well.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the homeowner, a mother of three, WCPO said.

Pfeffer said there were challenges in extinguishing the fire.

“We’re in a rural area with no fire hydrants, so our water supply comes from tankers and dump tanks,” he told WCPO. “So, we rely on mutual aid just for water and manpower for a fire like this”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!