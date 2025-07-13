‘Everybody loved him;’ Family pays tribute to 42-year-old man killed in Dayton shooting

Family and friends came together on Saturday to remember a loved one killed in a shooting earlier this week.

DAYTON — Family and friends came together on Saturday to remember a loved one killed in a shooting earlier this week.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, balloons filled the skies in Montgomery County to pay tribute to 42-year-old Paul Body.

His family told News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher that he was a caring man and did not deserve what happened to him.

Loved ones gathered to celebrate this life at the Dollar General just off North Main Street in Dayton on Saturday.

“He just stayed in his own life. He was fun. He was full of joy. He was full of love,” said Jada Hart, Body’s sister.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate Mr. Body’s life with a balloon release.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a shooting near North Main Street and Ernst Avenue.

“What has this week been like for you guys since Tuesday?” Fletcher asked.

“It’s been hell. It’s been very much hell. I mean, we haven’t slept. We haven’t eaten. I mean, it’s just been rough,” Hart answered.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 that they have an active arrest warrant for Damarez Jones for the shooting that killed Body.

Fletcher got photos of Jones from Hart.

“We know who did it. If you see it anywhere, anytime, please talk to me,” she said.

It’s been several days since Jada Hart got news of Paul Body’s death. She told Fletcher on Saturday that she still has several questions.

“It’s sad because we don’t know what to feel. I mean, why? We have no explanation. And there is no explanation for what he did,” she said.

Hart told Fletcher that it was nice to have support from people who loved her brother.

“We always feel the love, all the love, all the joy. I mean, because we know my brother knew half a day, and that’s why everybody loved him. That’s why everybody’s showing up,” she said.

Hart also told Fletcher that she is tired of seeing all the gun violence in Dayton.

“This needs to stop. It needs to stop. That’s another pain. Everybody killing everybody is sad because right now, we really need each other,” she said.

Fletcher said he saw a lot of emotion from family members as balloons flew into the air. They were hugging each other and crying.

Hart said that she will not have closure until an arrest is made.

We continue to follow this story.

