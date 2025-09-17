Family, friends gather to remember 17-year-old girl killed in crash

CLARK COUNTY — Family and friends will gather to say a final goodbye to a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a crash last week.

The funeral for Abigail “Abbey” Campbell is today at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Bell Drive in Fairborn, according to her online obituary.

News Center 7 previously reported that Campbell was on her way to Bible study on Sept. 10 when she crashed into a tree in the 6400 block of Fairfield Pike.

Campbell was a senior at Springfield-Clark CTC. She was pursuing EMT certification with dreams of becoming a nurse, her obituary said.

Springfield-Clark CTC wrote in a social media post that they are “heartbroken over the loss of Abbey Campbell.”

“Abbey’s positivity, kindness, and bright smile touched the lives of so many in our school community. She will be dearly missed,” Springfield CTC said.

They also described her as “a kind, bubbly, and passionate senior.”

