Family looking for answers in killings of 3 loved ones this year, including a 5-year-old girl

Legaci Taylor (Contributed Photo)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The family of 5-year-old Legaci Taylor, who was killed in a shooting last week, is pleading for information to help solve her murder and two other family deaths this year in Dayton.

Taylor’s great-grandmother, Sheena Damico, is urging anyone with information about the murders to come forward. The family has lost three members to violence this year, and no arrests have been made in the cases.

Damico’s great-granddaughter was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Nicholas Road last week. She also lost her granddaughter, Toni Owensby, and her fiancé, Tarron Pate, shooting on Dennison Avenue on New Year’s Day.

“I want somebody to come forward, with both of the murders,” Damico said.

