Family of missing 7-year-old found dead claims ‘he was being neglected and abused’

DAYTON — The family of a 7-year-old boy whose remains were found in Dayton over the weekend continues to speak out.

News Center 7's Mason Fletcher continues to follow this developing story.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a man arrested in connection with disposing of the boy’s body in Dayton made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Michael Kendrick, 39, appeared in Dayton Municipal Court via video from the Montgomery County Jail for his arraignment.

There, a judge set his bond at $2 million. If he’s able to come up with the money, he’ll be on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor.

Kendrick and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Ashley Johnson, were both arrested and charged in connection with the death of Johnson’s 7-year-old son, Hershall Creachbaum, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Hershall’s family is sharing concerns about his welfare checks. They told News Center 7 this week that they found out that he died back in May.

Several calls were made before his death, but it’s unknown how many reports were made.

“He was being neglected and abused, and CPS failed him,” said Missy Creachbaum, Hershall’s great aunt.

Dayton Police confirmed to News Center 7 that Children’s Services did have a case for Hershall. But it was not open when his remains were found.

