Family puts together haunted house for community to enjoy in Greene Co.

BELLBROOK — A local family has put together a haunted house in Greene County for the community to enjoy.

It is the first weekend in October. This means it is officially spooky season.

Patterson said last Saturday was opening weekend for Laffin Lizzies in Bellbrook on Shadow Leaf Drive. It is free to enter.

“This is a year-round project; we never stop building,” said Haily Anderson, also known as Laffin Lizzie. “Literally, Christmas Eve we were building props last year.”

She said it’s their way of giving.

“It’s truly an honor that we’re able to do something of this size and give back to Bellbrook and the surrounding areas,” she said.

Patterson said the maze takes about five to 10 minutes to complete.

