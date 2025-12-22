Family remembers man killed in Greene County crash before Christmas

A family is mourning the loss of a man who died in a crash in Greene County on Saturday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, state troopers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of Paintersville-New Jasper and Hussey Roads.

The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) identified the man as 60-year-old Leroy Arrington.

The family spoke with News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins. They told him he was a beloved father, grandfather, and husband.

“He just went and bought his granddaughter a million things for Christmas,” said Heather Arrington, his wife. “We just got back from Walmart, and the mall, and he just.. Everything he picked up was for her.”

Leroy Arrington was known as Darrell to his friends and family.

His wife said he spent Friday night buying Christmas presents for his daughter and granddaughter. But he will not be there to watch them open presents.

“He’s been working a lot of overtime for Christmas this week,” said Mrs. Arrington. “So, he went in really early this morning, and he was in his work truck.”

State troopers said that a 29-year-old man was driving a pickup truck with Darrell in the passenger seat when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Then, a box truck hit the pickup truck.

Medics transported both drivers to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Darrell did not survive.

“He said that he died. I thought he was lying, and it couldn’t be true because he was there,” said Tracey Arrington, his sister.

The family told Jenkins that Darrell loved being a grandfather. His 4-year-old granddaughter will spend Christmas without him, but Tracey said his love will carry on.

“She’s 4, but going on 12, so she knows her papa from the back of her hand,” said Tracey. “So, she knows who her grandpa is.”

