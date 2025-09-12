Family speaks out as man accused of deadly distracted driving crash appears in court

A family is speaking out against texting and driving as investigators say a man who was using his phone hit and killed their loved one.

SPRINGFIELD — A family is speaking out against texting and driving as investigators say a man who was using his phone while behind the wheel hit and killed their loved one.

Michael Wise was hit and killed while changing a tire on his car along State Route 72 in May.

Michael’s car was on the shoulder with its hazard lights on. When he was getting back in his car, he was hit by a distracted driver.

“My entire world got turned upside down,” Logan Wise, Michael’s wife, said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 50-year-old Lebanon man, Jason Milliner, was behind the wheel.

Through cell phone analysis, investigators learned he was using his phone while driving.

“He had seen my husband in the road and decided to still reach for his phone,” Logan said. “And when he did, he veered and sped up the car, which ended up striking my husband.”

On Friday, Milliner had his first court appearance.

“I literally had to face him for the first time today, and it was really hard,” Tameka Wise, Michael’s sister, said.

Milliner has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

As shown on News Center 7 at 5:30, Michael’s loved ones are hoping for justice to be served.

“Something was taken from me,” Logan said. “It’s like nothing was taken from him, and just seeing him just walk out, just living his life, is very hurtful.”

While they wait for another court date, Michael’s wife and sister want to share an important message about texting and driving.

“That’s what it seems to me nowadays; phones are more important than anybody’s lives,” Tameka said. “And they don’t understand how much they take from that person.”

