Sergeant Jaden Nuveman’s body was flown from Hawaii, where he was stationed, to Dayton, where it was picked up by an Ohio funeral home.

Family, supporters gather to pay tribute as body of fallen soldier returns to Ohio

DAYTON — Family, friends, and supporters gathered at Dayton International Airport to honor Army Sergeant Jaden Nuveman, who passed away on June 23, just days before his 21st birthday.

The ceremony was a tribute to his service and sacrifice for the country.

“He was kind of a guy that if you needed anything, you’d be the guy to call,” said Lincoln Nuveman, Jaden’s brother.

He told News Center 7 that he will always cherish the memories he has with his brother.

Two of Nuveman’s childhood friends were also there.

“We grew up together. Did everything together, you know, best buds since kindergarten,” said Austin Ruhe.

They remembered him as someone who always stood up for what was right.

“Like the anti-bullying commercials of somebody, like, ‘Hey, don’t do that. Don’t.’ That was him. You know, he would stick up for everybody,” said Caleb Warnimont, another friend.

As they looked at all the people gathered to honor their loved one, they told News Center 7 that the support meant the world.

“For people to come out and support like they are, I know he’s looking down and really appreciates it,” Ruhe said.

