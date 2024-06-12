Fan runs onto field, does backflip before getting tased during Reds game

Cleveland Guardians v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 11: An unidentified fan is tased by a police officer as he runs on the field before the ninth inning of the Cincinnati Reds against Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park on June 11, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — A fan ran onto Great American Ball Park Tuesday night in Cincinnati.

He was wearing a Johnny Bench jersey and jogged into the outfield, standing next to Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman, according to SI.com.

The incident happened in the bottom of the ninth inning between the Reds and Guardians

Video sent to Cincinnati media outlets shows the fan running onto the field, doing a backflip, and getting tasered by security.

Online jail records indicate the fan was taken into custody and booked in the Hamilton County Jail at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday.

William Hendon, 19, faces one count of obstruction of official business and criminal trespass charges, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court records.

WKRC reports that Hendon is scheduled to appear in court today at 9 a.m.

Cleveland beat Cincinnati, 5-3.

