Fans deal with snow, cold while heading to Dayton Flyers game

Fans deal with snow, cold while heading to Dayton Flyers game Snow was coming down as Dayton Flyer basketball fans traveled to the game on Saturday night.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Snow was coming down as Dayton Flyer basketball fans traveled to the game on Saturday night.

While some drove, others took advantage of shuttles.

A bus driver told our news crew about making sure he gets fans safely to and from the UD Arena.

“We’ve definitely ensured braking distances. That’s the biggest thing,” said Dallas Davis. “People lose control. They say tap the brakes, don’t slam the brakes on. Tap your brakes. Don’t slam them on because you slam those brakes, you’ve got no steering.”

Dayton beat North Florida, 84-61, on Saturday.

©2025 Cox Media Group

