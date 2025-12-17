Fans debate snow removal at Paycor Stadium after Bengals loss to Ravens

Snow-covered seats at Paycor Stadium during Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Baltimore Ravens have sparked debate.

CINCINNATI — Snow-covered seats at Paycor Stadium during Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Baltimore Ravens have sparked debate.

Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas criticized the team for not clearing the snow in a social media post on Sunday.

“I want to apologize to the Bengal fans that had to clean snow out of their own seats,” she said. “The Bengals have to do better!! I demand it, and so does the NFL.”

Our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, contacted the NFL. They said that the Bengals and stadium workers did what they needed to for the game to take place.

Some fans were frustrated, but others defended the team.

“It’s December, man,” said Bengal Jim, a longtime Bengals Superfan. “You’ve got to play football in the elements. I’ve been to many other cities, way worse than that.”

The NFL Operations manual said that teams must remove snow and ice from stadiums before games, WCPO reports.

It also includes “the playing field, sidelines, seating bowl, aisles, pedestrian ramps, walkways, parking lots, etc.”

The NFL could fine the Bengals, but given the league’s response, that likely won’t happen.

Adding to the fans’ frustration, Sunday’s loss eliminated Cincinnati from the playoffs for the third straight year.

