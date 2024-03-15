Fatalities confirmed in Logan County; Storm-related damage, injuries reported across region

Mass casualty incident reported in Logan County due to tornado Taylor Robertson is in Logan County reporting on the damage caused by the tornado and severe weather sweeping through the area.

As severe weather tore its way across the Miami Valley, damage reports came in Thursday night.

Logan County:

The county that experienced the most destruction during Thursday night’s severe weather appears to be Logan County.

Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds confirmed to News Center 7 that mobile home parks in Russels Point and Lakeview took a direct hit.

Indian Lake EMS confirmed to News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson on scene that at least six people were injured.

Dodds confirmed there have been fatalities but at this time the number of people dead has not been released.

ODOT crews are using plow trucks to help clear roads of debris after the high winds and tornados that touched down in Logan County.

Mercer County:

In Mercer County, the county’s emergency management agency confirmed three people have been injured, two of which have been taken to the hospitals.

Tornado damage has been reported in the area of Skeels Rd, Carmel Church Rd, State Route 49, and the Celina area.

Darke County:

Just before 9 p.m., Darke County emergency crews received reports of structural damage, people trapped, and injuries.

Multiple homes and structures were damaged on SR-571, Cox Road, Fox Road, Horatio Harris Creek Road, and State Route 49, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

At least two people were hospitalized, Whittaker said.

Randolph County, Indiana:

A mass casualty incident was reported in Winchester, Indiana, and severe damage has been reported in multiple parts of the city, an Indiana State Police Post commander told News Center 7.

Auglaize County:

According to ODOT, the following roads were closed in Auglaize County due to debris:

US33 closed between 1.5-2 mm

SR116 closed N of Saint Mary’s

SR66 closed N of Saint Mary’s

SR720 between SR65 and the village of Santa Fe

Miami County:

Downed trees were reported near Covington and SR 48 in Miami County.

Damage has been reported near the intersection of Klinger Rd and North Rangeline Rd in Miami County, as well as in the Covington area.

Storm damage reports are continuing to come in from across the region. We will continue to update this story as more reports come in.

