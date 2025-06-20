Father arrested after 18-month-old son dies, left uattended in hot truck

Father arrested after son dies left unattended in hot truck Photo contributed by Volusia Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Volusia Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

FLORIDA — Deputies arrested a father in connection with the death of his 18-month-old son, left in a hot truck in Florida.

Scott Gardner, 33, was arrested Thursday by deputies and officers.

He is facing charges of manslaughter of a child and child neglect causing great bodily harm, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.

Gardner is accused of leaving his 18-month-old son, Sebastian, “helpless” in a hot truck for over three hours on June 6.

During that time, he got a haircut and had drinks at a bar, the sheriff’s office said.

“During the investigation, Gardner gave multiple false accounts of what occurred that day. It was estimated by medical personnel that Sebastian’s body temperature reached 111 degrees during this tragedy,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Our sister station, WFTV in Orlando, reports that the same officer who tried to revive Sebastian was responsible for arresting Gardner at his mother’s home.

