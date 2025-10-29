Father facing charges after 6-year-old daughter dies weeks after local crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A father is facing charges after his 6-year-old daughter died in a crash in Montgomery County over the summer.

Jared Thrush, 39, was indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of endangering children on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened on July 9 in the 5000 block of Shephard Road in Miami Township.

Mila Thrush, 6, died about two weeks after the crash at Dayton Children’s, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Jared was driving a Hyundai Elantra southwest on Shephard Road when the crash happened.

While passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone, he lost control and went off the right side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Hyundai hit multiple trees before stopping in a ravine.

Thrush was hospitalized with minor injuries and another young child was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers said there were two children in the car, ages 6 and 3. Both children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Court records show that an arrest warrant has been filed for Jared.

