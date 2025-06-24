Father, son funded luxury lifestyle, Super Bowl tickets with drug money

Stephen and Romello Wheeler (Butler County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A father and son who lived an extravagant lifestyle funded by drug money have learned their punishment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Stephen Wheeler, 49, and his son Romello Wheeler, 30, operated a drug trafficking organization involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, according to the Department of Justice.

The two men shared a luxury apartment downtown in Cincinnati for more than $4,000 per month.

TRENDING STORIES:

They rented a separate house for approximately $1,000 to use as a drug premises.

Investigators said the two drove nine different high-end vehicles, traveled extensively throughout the United States and internationally, and purchased front-row tickets with field passes for the Halftime Show for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Stephen was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and Romello was sentenced to 12.5 years.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!