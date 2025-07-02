FBI, law enforcement investigation underway in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — The FBI is conducting an investigation in Trotwood on Wednesday morning.

A large police presence was reported along Graystone Drive just off of Hoover Ave in Trotwood around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A Spokesperson for the Cincinnati Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that FBI agents are conducting an investigation in the area.

“The FBI and our law enforcement partners are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area,” the spokesperson said.

No additional details were available at this time due to this being an ongoing investigation, according to the spokesperson.

News Center 7 crews on scene reported seeing several unmarked cars and a tactical unit, along with FBI agents.

Montgomery County Sheriff Units are on scene as well, according to News Center 7 crews.

