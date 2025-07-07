FBI, law enforcement respond to Dayton neighborhood

FBI spotted in Dayton neighborhood (iWitness7)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The FBI and law enforcement were spotted in a Dayton neighborhood Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:30 p.m., FBI agents were spotted in the 400 block of Ostrander Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

An FBI spokesperson confirmed agents were conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area.

Agents did not provide any additional information on the scene.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!