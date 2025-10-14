Federal cuts to impact child care grant for local parents in school

Federal funding cuts are leading to increased childcare costs for Wright State University students, as a grant providing reduced rates at Mini University will end in December.

GREENE COUNTY — Federal funding cuts are leading to increased childcare costs for Wright State University students, as a grant providing reduced rates at Mini University will end in December.

The grant will no longer be available, causing childcare costs to rise by nearly $1,000 per month.

This change affects 24 students who relied on the Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant for affordable childcare.

“That rate will increase by almost a thousand dollars to $1,492 a month,” Ryan Rakoczy said, a parent affected by the funding cuts.

Rakoczy and his wife, both alumni of Wright State, have been using the grant to afford childcare for their 7-month-old son while his wife attends medical school.

The couple received notice on Monday about the impending price increases, leaving them with only two months to find alternative solutions.

“We finally just gotten back on our feet after paying medical bills from the birth of our child,” Rakoczy explained.

The search for alternative daycare options is proving difficult.

Rakoczy said that the daycares they liked have waiting lists of up to a year.

Wright State University and Mini University issued a joint statement acknowledging the end of the CCAMPIS grant funding:

“The notice of non-continuation stated that funding would cease at the end of the current grant budget period on September 2025. Wright State and Mini University collaborated on a request for reconsideration of the decision, which was denied on September 30, 2025. In total, 24 students are impacted by the discontinuation of the CCAMPIS grant.”

As the December deadline approaches, affected families are scrambling to find solutions, with some considering additional jobs or student loans to cover the increased childcare costs.

