Federal cuts to Medicaid put 3 local nursing homes at risk

Federal Medicaid cuts are reducing provider payments, which is impacting nursing homes in the Miami Valley and raising concerns about the level of care.

DAYTON — Three local nursing homes are at risk of shutting down due to federal cuts to Medicaid reduced provider payments.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked with an advocacy group and people on Medicaid about these cuts.

Lavonne Green, of Trotwood, said, “They need to help the people. The older people. They paid their dues to society.”

Many people are preparing to receive fewer benefits because of federal cuts to Medicaid from the Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Cuts are impacting medical co-pays, nursing homes, and more.

Green told News Center 7that Medicaid is important to seniors and those on a fixed income.

“They said you can go back to work, but I’m not well. I got leg pains and just trying to make it,” Green said.

That is why a community advocacy organization, Amos Project, is advocating for the need for Medicaid.

Federal cuts on Medicaid are still impacting people – one of the ways is by reducing provider payments to nursing homes, and according to a Brown University Analysis, three nursing homes in the Miami Valley are at an elevated risk because more than 90% of people living in those facilities are covered by Medicaid.

The Amos Project said about 200 seniors at CoreCare at Mary Scott in Dayton, Englewood Health and Rehab, and Garden Court Skilled Nursing Center in Trotwood are at risk of losing services and their homes.

People like Tico Hill, who has a mother living at the facility in Englewood, said these cuts are impacting his mother.

“They’re barely making it now. So, to have any more cuts will be devastating.” Hill said.

