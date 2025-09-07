Ohio high school football players hit with accusations of hazing, sexual assault in federal lawsuit

YOUNGSTOWN — An Ohio high school’s football program is the subject of a federal lawsuit connected with allegations of several crimes, including hazing, kidnapping, and sexual abuse.

The lawsuit alleges that a player for Youngstown’s Ursuline High School endured an “initiation” as part of the team’s “hazing culture” during a football trip in June, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

WKBN, a CBS affiliate in Youngstown, reported the player was a soon-to-be freshman.

“Soon after departing from Ursuline (while still in Ohio)—and throughout the entire trip—several of the upperclassmen players openly discussed the hazing and ‘initiations’ that would take place during the trip, including ‘taking butts,’ stripping fellow players, and other forms of abuse,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that the player was attacked, assaulted, and stripped by other players. The actions were reportedly filmed and put on the team’s group Snapchat, WOIO reported.

The player was reportedly so scared of the hazing that he would lock himself in a bathroom, and later a closet, to get away, WKBN reported. He would then reportedly be pulled out by other players and assaulted again.

The lawsuit alleges that coaches were aware of the hazing, but did not take action to stop it.

WOIO spoke to Subodh Chandra, the attorney representing the player and his family. He said the player has since transferred to another school, but is traumatized by the alleged actions of his teammates.

“The student is experiencing a great deal of trauma; this student is (a) survivor of a sexual assault, according to the lawsuit,” Chandra said.

In the wake of the filing, Ursuline cancelled their football game on Friday.

Ursuline High School released the following statement to several media outlets, including WOIO and WKBN:

The safety and well-being of our students is Ursuline High School’s top priority. Ursuline parents can and should feel confident that their sons and daughters are in a safe environment every day. To that end, we want to highlight the steps we’ve taken in regard to the allegations about the football program. After the students and coaches returned from the trip in question, one family made a formal report to the school alleging misconduct. Once informed, Ursuline’s administration timely opened an investigation. Immediately thereafter, Diocesan representatives and local authorities were notified of the allegations. Both Ursuline and the Diocese of Youngstown continue to cooperate fully with the authorities’ investigation, which is ongoing. Both out of concern for the identity of minors and at the request of the police, Ursuline has not discussed the allegations in public. Disciplinary actions against some students most directly involved were imposed under Ursuline policies. Other students involved voluntarily left the football program or Ursuline entirely before discipline could be imposed. Further administrative actions will be communicated once the investigations and legal process are complete. In the meantime, an increased chaperone presence and mandatory training reviews are in place to further protect student safety. The Ursuline Board has decided to cancel the game against Farrell scheduled for September 5th.

