Federal, state budget cuts cause local pantry to change annual Thanksgiving meal distribution

XENIA — The Greene County FISH Pantry is altering its annual Thanksgiving meal distribution due to federal and state budget cuts, opting for a more flexible approach this year.

Instead of the traditional large-scale Saturday giveaway, the pantry will introduce a “Thanksgiving Corner” available during regular shopping hours for the four weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

“While it is only September, we at the Greene County FISH Pantry are already looking forward to helping you serve a great Thanksgiving Day meal in your home to celebrate with family,” said Mike Reeves, Executive Director. “With Federal and State budget cuts, we have made the decision to do something a little different this year.”

The Thanksgiving Corner will allow eligible shoppers—those who have visited the Pantry at least four times in the past twelve months—to receive traditional holiday meal items during their regular visits.

The pantry plans to offer mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, biscuit mix, and a choice of small turkey, turkey breast, roasting chicken, or small ham.

“Any donations of these items would be greatly appreciated,” Reeves said.

Donations can be dropped off at 774 Cincinnati Avenue in Xenia, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

