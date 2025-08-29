‘Feel violated;’ video shows thieves targeting unlocked cars

Some car owners are making it very easy for thieves.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Some car owners are making it very easy for thieves.

Tuesday, Kane Holtvoigt woke up to a notification from his Tesla Cybertruck.

It showed him a video of a man in a hoodie, snooping around, trying to get into the truck.

The truck’s security flashed a bright light and gave Holtvoigt a clear view of the man’s face.

Had his truck not had cameras, it could have been a different story.

“I would have no idea. I’m glad to have it on there,” Holyvoigt said.

Two days earlier, a few miles down the road, a woman in Miami Township saw what appeared to be two men walk into her driveway.

They checked both cars to see if they were unlocked.

Becky Seibert said she and her fiancé did not know about the break-in until 24 hours later.

“He went to leave for work Monday morning and he got in the car and the middle console was, the glove box was open,” Seibert said.

It happened in the dark, early Sunday.

She took her dog outside less than an hour later and saw the video.

“You feel violated,” Seibert said.

She said the same thing happened to her neighbor.

“Went through his car and took maybe $10 worth of change,” she said.

Kettering police said criminals go after property that’s easy to steal.

Thieves usually leave cars alone if they are locked.

Seibert and Holtvoigt said they made changes to deter criminals.

“Having the cameras and the floodlights ... is a big thing,” Holtvoight said.

©2025 Cox Media Group