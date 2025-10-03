‘Felt like I died;’ Mother wants justice for son found dead in trunk of burning car

Dominique Anderson (Provided by family)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A grieving mother said whoever took her son’s life committed a crime so horrible she couldn’t even bury him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with the mother. She said she wants justice for her son LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

On June 1, a homicide investigation was launched after the body of 26-year-old Dominique Anderson was found in the trunk of a burning car in the 2000 block of West Grand Avenue.

TRENDING STORIES:

“To murder someone is horrible enough, but to go the extra mile, they burnt my child up, I can’t bury him in a casket and say good-bye,” Cynthia Armitage, Anderson’s mother, said.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!