UPS plane crashes near Louisville airport; shelter-in-place extended

Louisville Metro Police Department and multiple other agencies are responding to reports of a plane crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE @ 7:10 p.m.

The shelter-in-place has been extended after a fiery plane crash in Louisville.

News Center 7’s John Bedell is on his way to the scene. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center at 11.

All areas north of the airport to the Ohio River are now a part of the shelter-in-place, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.

A press conference is expected to take place this evening.

At this time, the airfield at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport closed, according to

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

Injuries have been reported after a UPS plane crash that sent a large plume of smoke into the sky in Louisville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Louisville Metro Police Department and multiple other agencies are responding to reports of a plane crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane, LMP confirmed on X.

TRENDING STORIES:

A shelter-in-place has been ordered for everything within five miles of the airport.

Videos from the scene show large plumes of black smoke from the scene and fire.

“UPS has been notified of an incident/accident involving one of our aircraft in Louisville, KY,” UPS Airlines posted on X.

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. after departing Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and was headed back to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, The Federal Aviation Administration posted on X.

Three crew members were on board, UPS confirmed.

The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates, the FAA said.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 35 UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. PHOTO: WLKY-TV UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. PHOTO: WLKY-TV UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. PHOTO: WLKY-TV UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. PHOTO: WLKY-TV UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. PHOTO: WLKY-TV UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. PHOTO: WLKY-TV UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. PHOTO: WLKY-TV UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. UPS Louisville Plane Crash A UPS plane has crashed in Louisville, prompting a shelter-in-place for a five-mile radius. Zac Brown X Margaritaville at Sea onboard venue 'Same Boat' (Courtesy Margaritaville at Sea) Louisville Plane Crash (WLKY) Louisville Plane Crash A fiery plane crash is sending plumes of smoke into the sky in Louisville. (WLKY) Louisville Plane Crash A fiery plane crash is sending plumes of smoke into the sky in Louisville. (WLKY) Louisville Plane Crash A fiery plane crash is sending plumes of smoke into the sky in Louisville. (WLKY) Louisville Plane Crash A fiery plane crash is sending plumes of smoke into the sky in Louisville. (WLKY) Louisville Plane Crash A fiery plane crash is sending plumes of smoke into the sky in Louisville. (WLKY) Louisville Plane Crash A fiery plane crash is sending plumes of smoke into the sky in Louisville. (WLKY) Louisville Plane Crash A fiery plane crash is sending plumes of smoke into the sky in Louisville. (WLKY) Louisville Plane Crash A fiery plane crash is sending plumes of smoke into the sky in Louisville. (WLKY)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group