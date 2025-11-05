UPS plane crashes near Louisville airport; shelter-in-place extended

Louisville airport plane fire Louisville Metro Police Department and multiple other agencies are responding to reports of a plane crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane.
By WHIO Staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE @ 7:10 p.m.

The shelter-in-place has been extended after a fiery plane crash in Louisville.

All areas north of the airport to the Ohio River are now a part of the shelter-in-place, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.

A press conference is expected to take place this evening.

At this time, the airfield at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport closed, according to

INITIAL REPORT:

Injuries have been reported after a UPS plane crash that sent a large plume of smoke into the sky in Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police Department and multiple other agencies are responding to reports of a plane crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane, LMP confirmed on X.

A shelter-in-place has been ordered for everything within five miles of the airport.

Videos from the scene show large plumes of black smoke from the scene and fire.

“UPS has been notified of an incident/accident involving one of our aircraft in Louisville, KY,” UPS Airlines posted on X.

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. after departing Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and was headed back to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, The Federal Aviation Administration posted on X.

Three crew members were on board, UPS confirmed.

The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates, the FAA said.

