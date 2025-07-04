Fire causes heat, smoke damage at local Catholic school

RIVERSIDE — A fire broke out at a local Catholic school on Friday.

Firefighters were called to St. Helen Catholic School on Burkhardt Road in Riverside around 11:45 a.m.

Riverside Battalion Chief Brett Wenzler told News Center 7 that when crews got to the scene, they found a small fire smoldering on the second floor and were able to put it out.

The fire caused some heat and smoke damage inside the school.

The only people in the school at the time of the fire were some members of the maintenance crew, who Wenzler said were doing some floor cleaning.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire in under investigation with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

