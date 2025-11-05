State Fire Marshal office investigating fire at local hotel

By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Fire crews extinguished a fire at a hotel in Butler Township on Wednesday.

The fire was reported in the area of York Plaza Lane and Maxton Road around 2:40 p.m., a Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed.

News Center 7 crews on scene learned the fire happened at the TownPlace Suites by Marriott along Maxton Road.

Officials said the State Fire Marshals’ Office is on scene looking into it.

We are working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

