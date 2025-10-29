Fire damages Carlisle home, truck

By WHIO Staff

CARLISLE — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Carlisle home.

The fire was reported shortly before noon in the 300 block of W. Lomar Avenue.

Our New Center 7 crew was in the area working on a different story when they heard sirens and saw smoke in the distance.

Images from the scene show a pickup truck in the home’s driveway that was damaged by fire.

A corner of the house also appeared to be damaged by the fire. Other sections of the siding appeared to be melted.

We’re working to learn more about how the fire started and if anyone was hurt.

