Fire damages garage in Washington Twp.

Clyo Road garage fire
By WHIO Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Fire crews are on the scene of a reported garage fire in Washington Township.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported near the 9100 block of Clyo Road shortly before 2 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s crew on the scene reports seeing damage to an attached garage. Smoke can also be seen coming from it.

We’re working to learn more about what started the fire and if anyone was hurt. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!