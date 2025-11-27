Fire damages garage in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Fire crews are on the scene of a reported garage fire in Washington Township.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported near the 9100 block of Clyo Road shortly before 2 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s crew on the scene reports seeing damage to an attached garage. Smoke can also be seen coming from it.

We’re working to learn more about what started the fire and if anyone was hurt. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group