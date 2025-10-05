Fire damages home in Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN — A fire damaged a home in Germantown on Sunday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the first block of Apple Lane for reports of a house fire.
Photos from the scene show damage to a house with smoke coming from the roof.
We are working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was hurt.
We will continue to follow this story.
