Fire damages Ohio restaurant featured in recent Superman movie

CLEVELAND — A fire damaged an Ohio restaurant that was featured in the latest Superman movie, which was released last month.

The fire was reported at the Red Chimney in the Cleveland neighborhood of Slavic Village late Tuesday morning, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

The restaurant was used as a location for a scene in James Gunn’s 2025 Superman movie. WOIO reported that the scene featured Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern.

Think this shot of the Green Lantern in the new Superman movie looks familiar? It's not just your imagination-- this... Posted by Slavic Village Development on Friday, July 18, 2025

The fire started in the apartment above the restaurant, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

The fire caused around $300,000 worth of damage. WOIO reported that the majority of the damage is water damage from firefighters working to put out the fire.

The fire will cause the restaurant to be closed temporarily.

“The road ahead will undoubtedly involve challenges, but the love and support you’ve shown us fuels our determination to rebuild. We are committed to returning, stronger and better than ever,” the restaurant’s owners shared on social media.

