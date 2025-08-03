Fire department mourning death of former part-time firefighter

MORAINE — A local fire department is mourning the death of a former part-time firefighter.

The Moraine Professional Firefighters Local 2981 posted on Facebook that a former part-time firefighter, Ryan Baver, passed away.

Baver was 34 years old and is survived by his 8-month-old son and his wife, Gaby, according to the post.

He worked with Moraine Fire from 2013-2018 as a part-time Firefighter.

“While not a member of L2981, it does not change his dedication he had to the city, the residents, and fire service,” the post read. “He was an incredible individual all-around with a contagious laugh and an awesome attitude! He will be missed by many.”

His viewing will be Aug. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin, and his funeral is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.

