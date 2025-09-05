Fire destroys barn in Montgomery County neighborhood

Firefighters respond to barn fire in Montgomery County neighborhood

NEW LEBANON — A fire destroyed a barn in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, New Lebanon firefighters responded just after 2 a.m. to the 12000 block of Eagle Road on reports of a barn fire.

When they arrived, they found a fully involved barn fire behind the residence, according to Christopher Edds, New Lebanon Fire Lieutenant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters had water supply issues because they were in a non-hydrated area.

Tankers from Farmersville, Germantown, West Alex, and Brookville responded to the scene, Lieutenant Edds told News Center 7.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. The barn is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group