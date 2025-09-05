Fire destroys barn in Montgomery County neighborhood

Fire truck Firefighters respond to barn fire in Montgomery County neighborhood (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By WHIO Staff

NEW LEBANON — A fire destroyed a barn in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, New Lebanon firefighters responded just after 2 a.m. to the 12000 block of Eagle Road on reports of a barn fire.

When they arrived, they found a fully involved barn fire behind the residence, according to Christopher Edds, New Lebanon Fire Lieutenant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters had water supply issues because they were in a non-hydrated area.

Tankers from Farmersville, Germantown, West Alex, and Brookville responded to the scene, Lieutenant Edds told News Center 7.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. The barn is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!