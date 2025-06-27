Fire destroys home, causes roof collapse in Xenia

XENIA — A fire destroyed a home in Xenia on Friday.

Around 3:30 p.m., Xenia firefighters were called to the 700 block of Trumbull Street for smoke showing from a home.

Videos from the scene show the roof of the home burned and collapsing.

