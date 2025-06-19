Fire destroys paint company’s storage facility in Northern Miami Valley

Storage Facility destroyed by fire in Village of Osgood

VILLAGE OF OSGOOD — Firefighters had to battle wind and rain to extinguish a fire in Darke County Wednesday night.

Multiple fire departments from Darke, Shelby, Auglaize, and Mercer counties responded around 6:30 p.m. on reports of a fire at a storage facility on East Main Street in the Village of Osgood.

The fire happened just before severe storms moved in.

Video and photos show firefighters dealing with smoke as they battled the fire.

Construction equipment was used to knock down the walls to help firefighters battle hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

