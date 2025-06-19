Fire destroys paint company’s storage facility in Northern Miami Valley

Storage Facility destroyed by fire in Village of Osgood Contributed Video
By WHIO Staff

VILLAGE OF OSGOOD — Firefighters had to battle wind and rain to extinguish a fire in Darke County Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Multiple fire departments from Darke, Shelby, Auglaize, and Mercer counties responded around 6:30 p.m. on reports of a fire at a storage facility on East Main Street in the Village of Osgood.

The fire happened just before severe storms moved in.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video and photos show firefighters dealing with smoke as they battled the fire.

Construction equipment was used to knock down the walls to help firefighters battle hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Storage Facility destroyed by fire in Village of Osgood Contributed Video

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!