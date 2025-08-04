Fire at Fairborn business deemed arson; investigators seeking public help

N. Broad Street Fire (Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office)
FAIRBORN — Investigators say a fire at a Fairborn business last week was an act of arson.

The fire was reported around 5:25 a.m. on July 31 at 137 and 139 N. Broad Street.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first and second floors, according to the Fairborn Fire Department.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Fairborn Fire Department told News Center 7 last week that the building is shared by several businesses.

“After locating multiple suspected points of origin for the fire, local officials requested assistance from the Division’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau (FEIB),” a spokesperson for the Division of State Fire Marshal said. “FEIB investigators recovered numerous pieces of evidence from the scene and are now investigating this fire as an arson.”

Now, the Division of State Fire Marshal is asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Anyone with information can contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at (800) 589-2728.

